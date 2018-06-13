Earlier this year, Meek Mill was released on bail from prison after being sentenced to two to four years for a probation violation. While he’s enjoying his freedom, the Philadelphia native is still fighting to clear his name in this case.

The judge that handed down his sentence, Judge Genece Brinkley, has been a mainstay in the rapper’s legal life since 2008. Given claims of judicial misconduct, Mill’s legal team continues to present instances on why Brinkley should be removed from their client’s case, but the Supreme Court has ruled otherwise.

According to Rolling Stone, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court finalized that Brinkley will remain on Mill’s case, a decision that split the ruling board down the middle. Joe Tacopina, Mill’s attorney, said this decision will not deter their mission.

“We remain hopeful that the overwhelming amount of evidence in this case – and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s backing – will prompt Judge Brinkley to grant Meek a new trial, failing which we will promptly pursue all appellate remedies available to right this terrible injustice,” Tacopina said.

Since his release, Mill, 31, returned to performing on main stages across the country, most recently being one of Summer Jam’s headliners. In addition to reviving his tunes for the masses, Mill wants to breathe life into a new chapter in his career: working to reform the criminal justice system.

“I have a lot of important people depending on me, I’m not just talking about those public officials,” he said to NBC News’ Lester Holt. “I’m talking about the men going through the exact same thing I’m going through.”