On Sunday night (June 24) at the 2018 BET Awards, Meek Mill premiered his deeply profound song, “Stay Woke” featuring Miguel. Just hours after his touching performance at the award show, where he wore a hoodie donning the faces of late rappers XXXtentcion and Jimmy Wopo, the Dreamchaser released the official song.

Produced by Mike DZL, the 31-year-old’s latest record finds Meek being more socially conscious as he touches on drug culture, parenting, black-on-black violence, and of course the prison reform. “Stay Woke” is the first new original song Meek has released since he got out of prison on bail this past April.

“We scream, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but we still toting ladders/Watching our own brothers trying to get at us/Dreams get shattered when a scene full of crackers/And they charge you with some shit you ain’t do/We go get lawyers to say shit, we don’t know how to talk/They told us to hate each other before we learn how to walk,” Meek raps.

Last week, Meek’s fans gathered outside the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia, where Judge Genece Brinkley heard arguments about granting the 31-year-old rapper a new trial on gun- and drug-related charges he faced when he was 19.

Outside the courtroom, social justice organizers and notable Philadelphians such as Freeway and journalist and professor Marc Lamont Hill, spoke to Meek supporters about the need for criminal-justice reform in Philadelphia and nationwide.

Stream “Stay Woke” below.