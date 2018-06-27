Since the Trump administration has passed a zero-tolerance immigration policy, which divided thousands of children from their parents, several commercial U.S. airlines have opted out from transporting undocumented children to detention centers, reports The Los Angeles Times.

American Airlines and United are among the companies that have taken a stance against the disintegration of immigrant families in the U.S. “We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it,” a statement from American Airlines states.

Though President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to stop the six-week-old radical initiative, there is still no telling what the future holds for the 2,300 children who are reportedly being held at detention centers.

Still, airlines like Volaris, which is a low-cost carrier that flies to Mexico and Central America, offered to help transport the children held captive back to their homelands for free. “Since its founding, Volaris’ mission has been to unite families,” the airline’s statement notes. “Families belong together and our commitment is to help them stay together to better build their future.”

Amid the support this situation is receiving from major airlines, several states in the U.S. are also fiercely trying to get justice for these undocumented children and their families. According to The Guardian, New York, California and Washington filed lawsuits against the government on Tuesday (June 26) for denying migrants their rights.

“The administration’s practice of separating families is cruel, plain and simple,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stated. “Every day, it seems like the administration is issuing new, contradictory policies and relying on new, contradictory justifications. But we can’t forget: The lives of real people hang in the balance.”

Most of these children are being detained in states like Texas, Michigan, New York and Virginia. The biggest conundrum is how the government is choosing to handle the influx of immigration, which in turn, results in a difficult outcome.

“The basic problem and what’s really causing all of this is that people who are coming here seeking asylum are not being treated as asylum seekers and are instead being treated as criminals,” said Sirine Shebaya, a civil rights lawyer.