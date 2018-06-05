A Michigan woman is filing a lawsuit against the Target Corporation for allegedly making her strip to prove she didn’t steal a bathing suit.

According to WXYZ News, Ashanea Davis was shopping inside the big-box retail store on May 22 when as she was trying to leave she was stopped by loss prevention. Davis said she was placed in handcuffs and taken to a back room where two male officers made her disrobe.

“At first I was in shock, of course, and it was just very humiliating,” Davis said. “I felt degraded. It was sad. I was very upset.”

Davis’ lawyer Jasmine Rand spoke with reporters detailing what her client had to do just to leave the store.

“To obtain her freedom she then has to pull up her shirt with two male employees at Target to prove she hasn’t stolen a bikini top and then she has to pull down her pants to prove she hasn’t stolen a bikini bottom. And only then would they let her leave Target,” Rand said.

Rand along with attorney Maurice Davis are gearing up for litigation, which will include race and gender discrimination. “Someone needs to be held accountable and it shouldn’t happen to anyone else,” Davis said.

In a statement to WXYZ, Target announced the fired the employees responsible.

We want everyone who shops at Target to feel welcomed and respected and take any allegations of mistreatment seriously. We’re sorry for the actions of our former team member, who created an experience we don’t want any guest to have at Target. Upon reviewing our team’s actions, we terminated the team member who was directly involved and are addressing the situation with the security team at the store.”