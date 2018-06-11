Atlanta rap trio Migos has some explaining to do. The “Walk It Talk It” MCs reportedly canceled their performance at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival just 20 minutes before their scheduled set. There doesn’t seem to be an official reason as to why the set was axed.

According to reports, the festival organizers broke the news to fans on Instagram. Lil Pump, who was scheduled to perform at a later time, performed in the Culture II musicians’ place.

The festival relayed a message from Migos to their fans in the post’s caption. “From Migos ‘We love Vancouver and really wanted to make it to BREAKOUT Festival tonight,” it said. “We hope you continue to support this festival. We’ll make it up to y’all soon.’”

The group’s Instagram comments have been flooded with angry comments from fans who are none too pleased.

“Soo much lost respect for yall,” one user wrote, while another commented, “You clowns are a waste of money.”

Migos weren’t the only acts to cancel their performance at the Canada festival- Kodie Shane and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also skipped out on their sets. However, A Boogie had a reason; he was performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New Jersey.