The fellas of Migos are some clever bunnies. So much so, Madonna didn’t know her old home was the centerpiece of their latest video.

Released Wednesday (June 28), the Quavo-directed video for “Narcos” was shot in Miami with several with several odes to the trap life. With cameos from 21 Savage, the group enjoys the lavish life before getting caught up a shootout.

While sharing BTS shots of the visual, Quavo’s post caught the eye of Madonna who used to live in the home shot in the video. The pop legend lived in the Brickell area before moving to England with then-husband Guy Ritchie in the 2000s.

CREDIT: Instagram

At least the guys kept it clean.

Check out “Narcos” below.