Migos’ new video for “Narcos” places the rapping trio in the crosshairs of the feds. The Georgia natives debuted the video on Wednesday (June 27), which was directed by Quavo with co-assistance by Joseph Desrosiers.

The “Handsome and Wealthy” artists set up shop in a lavish mansion to package drugs and count up heaps of money. They’re accompanied by 21 Savage and DJ Durel before a group of unwanted guests crash the celebratory party. In a bleak warehouse, law enforcement clad in black and armed with machine guns storm in, immediately prompting the group to fire back and eventually escape.

“Narcos” is featured on Migos’ third studio album, Culture II, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Billboard also revealed that the Quality Control signees became the fifth rap group to nab more than one No. 1 album.

The project’s executive producer, DJ Durel, said the team had a different mindset going into the sequel to Culture. “We like thinking outside of the box,” he said to Pigeons and Planes. “The last album was amazing. But we were just trying to think a little bit outside of the box and grab different genres and different eras [for Culture II].”

Watch the short film, that references Pablo Escobar, above.

