Migos lit the 2018 BET Awards stage with a performance medley of their hits “Walk It Talk It” and “Stir Fry.”

The Gwinnett county trio, surrounded by alluring backup dancers, ripped through each song and even changed up the set to match their songs’ theme.

Migos are also nominated for four awards tonight: Best Group, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice awards.

In related Migos news, the 31st annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards honored Quavo with the Songwriter of the Year award.

Watch Migos’ 2018 BET Award performance above.