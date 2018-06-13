Singer, songwriter, and LA Galaxy fan Miguel has teamed up with Major League Soccer for their World Cup broadcast spot “Our Soccer.”

This will be the second ever after the rapper and Atlanta United 2-Chainz’s debut spot in February.

In the June MLS spot, directed by Rollo Jackson, Miguel narrates the beauty of diversity and fandom of the coveted sport. He’s seen cheering his team on from a couch but he’s enamored, nonetheless. The singer is joined by friends, supporting and vying for Mexico.

“Our Soccer” draws on the diversity that defines the MLS, the most representative and progressive league in North America.

The spot, while zeroing on Miguel’s fandom, also depicts an array of fans and bytes of their stories, highlighting the brew of backgrounds surrounding lovers of the sport. In the non-diegetic description, Miguel says, “Our soccer is everywhere. It runs the streets. Reps where we’re from. Makes us known. So the world knows. Who we are. How we live. How we do. Our soccer.”

Despite the differences in the fans, they are united by soccer.

The spot will air online on June 13 and hit broadcast television on Thursday, June 14 in the U.S. and Canada during the World Cup Games.

It’s been also announced the singer is heading to Indonesia for We The Fest in July. In addition to other performers like Vince Staples and SZA, the grounds will also feature plenty of activations like a silent cinema, a WTF skate park and a WTF Post Office where fans can make custom post cards and stamps.

CREDIT: We The Fest

Check out the ad below.