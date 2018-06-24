Miguel performed a medley of singles off of his latest album at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, and his live rendition left many fans breathless.

The singer, who was introduced by host Jamie Foxx to the stage, kicked off his performance with a rendition of “Come Through and Chill,” which originally features J. Cole. He then rolled into his more uptempo single, “Skywalker.” “Cap and a stem, catch a wave on us (splish) Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment / I’m Luke Skywalkin’ on these haters (splish) / Celebrate every day like a birthday / Good things come to those that wait up (splish) / But don’t wait to jump in too long / Don’t sleep, you gotta stay up (splish) / Don’t, don’t sleep, you gotta stay up” he sang in his all white suit.

As previously noted, Miguel performed singles from his previously released project, War & Leisure, which was released in Dec. 2017. The album reportedly topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week and sold a total of 40,000 units.

Check out Miguel’s melodious performance at the 2018 BET Awards in the video above. Stay tuned for more performances, by Nicki Minaj, Ella Mai, Migos, and more here.