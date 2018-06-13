Nas’ Mass Appeal Snags Global Distribution Deal With Universal Music Group

It’s turning out to be a great week for Nas. Not only is his much-anticipated 11th-studio album dropping this week (June 15), but God Son’s Mass Appeal label also secured a global distribution deal with Universal Music Group.

The lucrative deal enables Mass Appeal to promote projects–in more than 60 territories–from artists such as Nas, J Dilla, Run the Jewels, and DJ Shadow.

“I’ve been blessed to work with two of the best brands in music, Nas said via press release. “Columbia Records was how I got my start and Def Jam was where I continued that journey. In my next chapter, I am proud to say that I am signing myself to myself. I look forward to releasing many projects in the very near future with Mass Appeal’s new global partnership with UMG.”

Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender added that the label has rapidly expanded since joining forces with UMG.

“In the 15 months since joining forces with UMG, we have seen the Mass Appeal brand expand rapidly, experiencing our most successful year to date,” Bittenbender said. “uch like fans across the world we are hyped that Nas is finally dropping his new album and couldn’t be more proud that it’s our first release through this new partnership.”

Mass Appeal records is a platform that shines light on independent artists. The label’s roster includes artists like Dave East, Boldy James, Run the Jewels, J Dilla, Fashawn, Gangrene, Pimp C, among others.

In other Mass Appeal news, the company recently produced the Netflix-featured, Rapture, an eight–part series that takes an ambitious, raw and compelling look at hip-hop and its influence on culture in 2018. Rappers Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze appeared in the film.