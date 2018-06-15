Nas’ new album, Nasir is finally here! Mass Appeal shared a link to livestream the album listening party on its Youtube channel on June 14, and fans are already raving about the project.

The album listening party was reportedly held in Queens welcomed a group of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and more. In addition to the livestream, the reported cover art for Nasir has been revealed online. The black and white image displays five black boys standing against a brick wall. While some have their hands up as if they are surrendering to police, others are lifting toy guns and action figures above their heads. The image has garnered a lot of discussion online already. Many are dubbing the album a “classic” based off of the album cover alone.

The Kids Are Our Future. NASIR out everywhere tomorrow! Executive Produced by @kanyewest #NASIR pic.twitter.com/gpRUBT7FPU — Nasir Jones (@Nas) June 14, 2018

nas album already a classic off the cover #nasir pic.twitter.com/0lGxThNuPO — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) June 14, 2018

#NASIR cover looks dope, already a classic — miggy (@mmmadvillain) June 14, 2018

Kanye West previously unveiled the tracklist, featuring seven songs earlier this week. He also commented on being part of the album’s creative process, tweeting, “I feel like I’m 18 year[s] old again when I make beats for Nas.”

Nasir is Nas’ 11th studio album, and his first since 2012’s Life Is Good. The album isn’t available on streaming platforms just yet, but fans can re-watch the listening party in the video above.