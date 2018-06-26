NBA Youngboy and his family are hoping for the best after the rapper’s young son, Taylin, and the child’s mother appear to have been involved in a serious car accident.

Over the weekend, Taylin’s grandmother shared a prayerful Instagram post.

“Father God I thank you Lord for your grace and mercy God I kno ALL things are possible thru the blood of Jesus Lord I ask you right now to touch ,heal ,and be with my babiessss,” she wrote. “They need you Lord it’s nothing we can do without you Lord y’all please keep my babies in y’all prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏God is in control 💯💔💔💔💔 🙏🙏🙏they was in a very bad car wreck my baby lost control and hit a tree and the car flipped and TayTay and my baby girl Mya was ejected out of the car.”

The post doesn’t share details about the health condition of either person in the accident.

On March 19, the rapper was arrested for the aggravated assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend Jania. While out on bail, a judge added conditions to his bail such as banning him from using social media and from leaving the state of Louisiana, reports the Baton Rouge Advocate. He has remained silent on social media since then, so he hasn’t posted any updates about the accident.