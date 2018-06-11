NBA’s Iman Shumpert Takes His Rap Talents To The Stage At Nema’s Boom Boom Room In NY

Last week (Tuesday, June 5th) Nema Kamar, one of New York’s top event producers, put together an extraordinary talent showcase with 2016 NBA Champion Iman Shumpert. The husband to G.O.O.D. Music’s Teyana Taylor has embarked on his musical career full force and used the event at NY hot spot Slate to show off his revealed rap skills.

Along with a press run (his visit to Power 105’s Breakfast Club show with Teyana is a must view) to promote his newest six track EP, Substance Abuse, Shumpert hit the stage to give the celebrity peppered crowd a surprisingly energetic set. With guests in attendance ranging from R&B star Neyo, former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, Beyonce stylist Ty Hunter and Roc Nation executive Lenny S., Shumpert performed after his opening acts in singers Niki Darling (who rocked the Lauryn Hill classic “Doo Wop”) and Sasha Lance who let off with her sexy moves and new single “Pull Up.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjsHTenldpO/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=tenwpyibhyl4

Shumpert’s EP has a futuristic feel and vocals that are on par with his and wife Teyana’s sponteneous open PDA wherever they are. It’s actually dope to watch them interact like the rest of the world isn’t watching. That free feeling flow comes across in tracks like the electro-vibes “Eyes” and the slow-mo track with speed rap “Critical” (watch the live version here).

Seeing the support that Shumpert is receiving is a sure shock to those that haven’t heard the music yet. Take a moment to see what your man who now plays for the Sacramento Kings is doing on the music scene. Nema and drink sponsor for the event, Martell are on board with his movement…now will you co-sign the ball player turnt rapper? Let us know.