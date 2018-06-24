Nelly Severs Ties With His Father In A Candid Instagram Post

In a candid Instagram post, Nelly has decided to no longer financially care for his father.

On Sunday (June 24) the St. Louis native wrote in depth about his dad being an absentee father when he was child. Yet despite not being present for Nelly when he was younger, he still chose to care for his dad when he got older.

“Mine never saw me play sports, never taught me anything, never saw me graduate and I still took care of him for almost 20 years,” the 43 year old said.

Nelly never went into detail about what exactly took place to make him cut his father off, but made it clear this was the final straw.

“Hope it was worth it, pops. I’m done with you. No more money from me,” Nelly wrote. “Let them pay your bills.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkaarx7lXzd/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

After dismissing his father, Nelly then went on to praise his mother for being both mom and dad.

“Shout out to all the mamas that had to be fathers for the kids,” Nelly captioned. “To my mama who taught me how to catch and play ball, took me to my games, borrowed money to buy my cleats and stood up and cheered when I walked the stage. I love you mama, I get it totally.”