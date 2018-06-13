NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Diagnosed With Cancer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes revealed on social media that her husband of over 20 years, Gregg Leakes, has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins,” wrote the reality star on Instagram, with a fist emoji accompanying the post. The hashtags that followed included “f**k cancer,” “You got this” and “I love you,” and Leakes also used several middle finger emojis.

In the photo, Mr. Leakes is sitting on a chair at the MD Anderson Cancer Center with his arms crossed; the computer next to him says “cancer” in big letters crossed out in red.

This past May, Mrs. Leakes wrote that she was canceling performances on her comedy tour to be there for her husband, who was in the hospital for 15 days.

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” she wrote on Instagram. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”