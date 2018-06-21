Just in time for tonight’s 2018 NBA Draft, New Era Cap Co. has premiered The Path to the Cap, a documentary that explores NBA star and 2015 NBA Draft second overall pick D’Angelo Russell’s journey to the NBA.

The sixteen-minute film takes viewers back to Russell’s humble beginnings in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. and Montverde High School, where the team won three national championships, his one and only year at The Ohio State University, to the night he was drafted in the 2015 NBA draft.

Intriguing interviews with Russell’s brothers and parents give the film a personal behind-the-scenes feel and offers a birds-eye view of Russell’s drive and influences.

“The feeling of getting drafted and putting on that team that was something I dreamed about forever. I worked my entire life to put on that cap,” said Russell. “It is an incredible honor to have worked alongside New Era to tell the story of how I got to that moment, and I’m excited for every player in this year’s draft class to realize that same dream.”

The Path to the Cap celebrates New Era’s partnership with the NBA Draft. In 2018, the brand introduced new editions of the emblematic caps. Each hat in the collection–which features every NBA team– also has a series of custom patches.

“The NBA Authentics: Draft Series collection is New Era Cap’s most exciting NBA collection to date,” said Mark Maidment, senior vice president, brand at New Era Cap. “We wanted to create visual representations of the excitement these young men will feel for their new homes and fan families. The cap marks the end of their first path and the beginning of the next: the opportunity to represent each of these cities come opening night.”

Russell, 21, plays point guard for the Brooklyn Nets and averages 15.5 points, and 5.2 assists per game.

The 2018 NBA draft airs tonight at 7:30 pm EST.

Watch the documentary above.