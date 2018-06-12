New York City will reportedly use $2 billion to settle allegations that the city has neglected to maintain its public housing buildings, NBC New York reports.

The city reportedly agreed to a decree by Manhattan Federal Court, which stipulates that it will pay $1 billion over the next four years, and $200 million annually. This total sum will help to fix the damage that has accumulated over the years like lead paint, damaged elevators, and a massive rodent problem.

NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) is the largest public housing agency in the country, yet according to claims, it has tremendously failed its residents. “The problems at NYCHA reflect management dysfunction and organizational failure, including a culture where spin is often rewarded and accountability often does not exist,” reads a complaint by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to Paul Compton, the general counsel at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the agreement between NYC and NYCHA is the first of its kind for HUD.

The new settlement will have to create three different departments in efforts to hold everyone accountable. There’s one for compliance, quality assurance and another for environmental health and safety.

“Decades of divestment by the federal and state governments and decades of neglect by New York City government have pushed our public housing system to the brink,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “By further acknowledging and providing solutions to a decades-old pattern of mismanagement, divestment, and neglect, I am confident this settlement will be a turning point for our public housing system.”