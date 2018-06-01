If you’ve received your early education in the New York public school system and have a school-aged sibling or child, you may have noticed that they often have little to no homework. It’s not just in your mind; teachers have decided to lighten the workload for students recently, and for more reasons than one. A New York school district is looking to formally graduate to homework obsolescence, so that children may focus on other things, and it all started with a petition initiated by two fifth graders at Farley Elementary School in Stony Point.

As our society approaches larger waves of emphasis on the individual, the institutions within it do, too. Students Christopher DeLeon and Niko Keelie created a petition with the proposal to remove homework entirely, which is on time for the preexisting trend. According to NBC New York, the district had already been considering this decision. According to the boys, it wasn’t difficult to get their classmates on board.

“I got stressed by homework a lot, so I just — it took me a minute of thinking — I want to get rid of homework,” Keelie said. They presented it to their district and hardly encountered any discord.

According to NBC, districts all over the country have considered lessening or eliminating homework to rid students of the stress that Keelie was referring to. In place of homework, students could venture toward their own interests at an early age, whether it’s reading, writing, or playing the piano. Officials have held that homework may do very little, if anything, to facilitate learning. In fact, a 2014 Stanford study discovered that students with more homework experience more stress, reduced health, and less time for extracurricular pursuits and family. They state that students find it difficult to execute the “balancing act,” no matter what their income background or community is like.

Kris Felicello, the district’s assistant superintendent said, “It’s really not about banning homework or no homework–it’s about rethinking it.” In response to parents’ skepticism, Felicello said that he would hope that children may teach themselves to play an instrument or research something in the realm of Space X.

The district is actively working on a policy and plans to have it ready to go for the following school year.