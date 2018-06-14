This week has been full of surprises for Nicki Minaj’s fans. After announcing a joint tour with Future, and the release of her latest collaboration with Lil Wayne (“Rich Sex”), the Young Money cohort returns with another single that’ll make your summer a sultry one.

Minaj re-linked with “Side To Side” partner Ariana Grande for “Bed,” a melody that invites listeners into the pair’s private quarters. Produced by a handful of beatsmiths (Brett “Beats” Bailey, SupaDubs, Messy, and Ben Billions), Minaj raps: “Got me acting like you got a milli’ on you/ You say I’m the GOAT, yeah the billy on you/ I could make all your dreams come true/ Wanna fall through, then you better come through.”

The single will reportedly be featured on Minaj’s Queen album, out August 10. In an interview with ELLE, the Pinkprint artist said Queen will probably be “the best album of the year.” She also looked to producers to insert a “boom-bap” sound as opposed to the trap wave.

“The truth of the matter is, trap has taken over so much that even our New York rappers are doing nothing but trap songs, because they feel that that’s the way to make it,” she said. “They’re rapping like people from down south.”

Listen to “Bed” below.