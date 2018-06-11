Nicki Minaj and Future are heading on the road together. The two artists will reportedly co-headline their upcoming NICKIHNDRXX Tour this fall 2018.

Minaj announced the news on social media on Monday (June 11) with a photo of the promotional art. The brooding image depicts the two drenched in royal garments. While Future stares off to the side, Nicki appears to be whispering something in his ear while her right leg rests on Future’s hip. “I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future,” Nicki wrote on Instagram.

The NICKIHNDRXX Tour will reportedly kick off on Sept. 21, 2018, in Baltimore, MD and conclude the following year on Mar. 11, 2019, in Geneva.

It makes sense that Nicki is heading on the road, as she is just weeks away from the release of her upcoming studio album, Queen. The femcee has already dropped two songs – “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” – from the project, which is slated to drop on Aug. 10.

It’s unclear if Future has a new album on the way. The rapper has been working on new music on the soundtrack for Superfly, which debuts on June 13. He was also featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther back in Feb. 2018.

Presale for the NICKIHNDRXX Tour begins on June 12, followed by general tickets on June 15. For more details head to the official tour site here. Check out the full schedule and artwork below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj45GP6hCZR/?utm_source=ig_embed