Nicki Minaj has chimed in on immigration reform Wednesday (June 20). Following the trend of celebrities using their platforms to make a difference, the rapper took to Instagram to share her own immigration story under a heart-wrenching picture of the current, cruel conditions kids are forced to endure in Customs and Border Patrol (CPD) facilities.

The post reads, “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…”

Before ruling New York, 5-year-old Nicki came to America from Trinidad and Tobago about 30 years ago. Though policy has changed since then, things have yet to get significantly better. Hopefully, things will begin to change.

Hours after this post, Donald Trump finally signed an executive order that would keep families together while also keeping a strong border intact. This comes after weeks of debate on Capitol Hill and protests by the general public.