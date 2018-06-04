Nicki Minaj, Post Malone To Headline ‘Made In America’ 2018

As far as we know, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill haven’t shared anything since their breakup. But Minaj was announced as a headliner for the 2018 Made in America festival – on the same bill as Meek – alongside Post Malone this coming September so they’ll have no choice.

Returning to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for its seventh year, the festival has a thorough lineup of mixed-genre artists, both new and seasoned, hitting the stage. From what’s been released, attendees will get to see: Diplo, Zedd, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, 6lack, Sheck Wes, and more. For those who are scared to miss it, not to worry. As it’s a JAY-Z production, TIDAL will be streaming it all.

Made in America will be closing out the summer festival season strong. Your favorite artists will be on stage on Labor Day weekend from September 1-2. TIDAL members get access to presale tickets beginning today (Monday, June 4) at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets for the general public are on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Meek Mill is home so he’s definitely bringing some of that new energy to the stage. Queen is also dropping soon so grab your tickets to see Nicki live. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.