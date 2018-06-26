In the wake of XXXTentacion’s death, a number of fans and friends are brainstorming ways to continue the rapper’s legacy. Lil Uzi Vert in particular, revealed that he has been trying to set up a foundation in the rapper’s name that would help his mother and his unborn child. After Uzi asked his celebrity friends to help with the fund, Nicki Minaj stepped up and announced that she would definitely support the cause.

“Been speaking to @xxxtentacion family. I want to start a fund/foundation to make sure his child and family are well taken care of not just temporary but for life,” Lil Uzi Vert tweeted on June 26. “I don’t care if you didn’t know him he is part of the hip hop / rock community I NEED HELP from celebrities Please.”

After catching on to his call for help, Nicki replied: “I’d be honored to help babe. Hit me w/ the info.”

I’d be honored to help babe. Hit me w|the info. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/62YDz5KLO8 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2018

As previously reported, XXXTentacion was shot and killed on June 18, while leaving a motorsports company in Deerfield, Florida. Suspect Dedrick D. Williams was reportedly arrested and charged with murder in connection to X’s case.

Since the 20-year-old’s death, a number of celebrities have shared messages in his memory. Meek Mill most recently celebrated the rapper’s life by wearing a hoodie with X’s face on it at the BET Awards on June 24.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the XXXTentacion foundation.