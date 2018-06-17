Nicki Minaj Responds To Claims That Her Sexual Lyrics Are Hypocritical

Nicki Minaj faced backlash after she made some comments about sexuality in her latest cover story for Elle magazine. After some critics thought Minaj was slut shaming women in the article, many hopped on social media to suggest the rapper was being hypocritical due to the sexual lyrics in her music. Nicki Minaj wasn’t having it though; the rapper quickly responded to claims that she was being hypocritical in a lengthy message on Twitter on June 15.

In the new Elle feature, Nicki talks a lot about her impact on women and how they view their own sexuality. She also sends a message to women, telling them that it is “okay to keep your legs closed.” “I may not be having sex with people, but I’m still selling sex appeal,” she said.

Her opinion quickly struck some people the wrong way. One Twitter user criticized the “Chun-Li” artist for slut shaming certain types of women, particularly sex workers or women who advertise their sexuality. “Dear Nicki Minaj, Your lyrics are hypocritical,” the user said. “You went over to @ElleMagazine to slut shame certain types of women, cause that wasn’t your route (allegedly). People need to STOP trying to dictate & police women & THEIR bodies! If you can’t HELP, don’t HURT!”

Dear Nicki Minaj, Your lyrics are hypocritical. You went over to @ElleMagazine to slut shame certain types of women, cause that wasn’t your route (allegedly). People need to STOP trying to dictate & police women & THEIR bodies! If you can’t HELP, don’t HURT! @NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/p4iT30bfyb — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 15, 2018

Suck my dick ASSHOLE. Had u read the article, I was critiquing MYSELF more than ANYTHING. What I SAID was: I HOPE my overt sexual LYRYCS & PHOTOS don’t make my fans THINK that I’m telling them to be promiscuous & to know their worth! Lyrics, photos & FUCKING r all 3 diff things. https://t.co/SH6AxZM75g — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2018

A woman can be a “freak” w|her man, sexual, spit explicit lyrics, an exhibitionist, love freaky girl talk w|her girlfriends, require men to treat her like a QUEEN, etc. NONE OF THAT EQUATES TO SELLING PUSSY. Now pop my dick outcho mouf. The Nicki hate train has left the bldng. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2018

Not amused by the critic’s statement, Nicki Minaj responded: “Suck my d**k A**HOLE. Had u read the article, I was critiquing MYSELF more than ANYTHING. What I SAID was: I HOPE my overt sexual LYRYCS & PHOTOS don’t make my fans THINK that I’m telling them to be promiscuous & to know their worth! Lyrics, photos & F**KING r all 3 diff things.”

Minaj then took it a step further by giving the Barbz permission to go after the Twitter user. He responded by suggesting that he would be seeking legal action because it’s wrong for a celebrity to be “inciting violence.” Even so, Minaj seemed unbothered. The rapper went on to celebrate the fact that her new single “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande, had hit No. 1 in 48 countries.

Check out the dispute here.