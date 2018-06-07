We are almost one month away from Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album, Queen. Just ahead of the album’s release, the rapper revealed the stunning artwork and teased that this will be her greatest project yet.

The artwork, which was reportedly designed by artist and photographers Mert and Marcus, depicts Nicki Minaj as a goddess or ancient royal perched on a branch in front of a radiant sunset. Nicki appears to be nearly naked, donning a jeweled collar, pasties, underwear and head piece. The title of the album is also drenched in gold.

“#Queen 8|10|18 ~ by the legendary #MertAndMarcus,” she captioned to album cover in a post on Twitter on June 7. “My greatest work to date. Thank you for your patience & love. ” She also revealed that fans can pre-order the album sometime next week.

As previously reported, Minaj delayed the album from its original June debut. The “Chun-Li” artist cited her perfectionism as the reason for the date change. “The label wanted me to put my album since 10,000 years ago, of course,” she said. “I love my label, but I’m happy that I’ve always been blessed to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it, when I want… Trust me, it’s the better choice. I can’t give y’all half-a** shit, I just refuse to.”

Nicki also teased two more surprises on June 11 and June 15. In the meantime, check out the artwork for Queen below. The album drops on Aug. 10.