Nicki Minaj has more good news today (June 11). After announcing the ‘NickiHendrixx’ tour with Future, the Queens native unleashed her brand new Lil Wayne-assisted single titled, “Rich Sex.” The new song comes just hours after she previewed the record on her Instagram account.

Produced by Aubry “Big Juice” Delaine and J.Reid, Barbz lets her sisters know that there’s no such thing as a broke and handsome man.

“If you let that broke nigga fuck, we tellin’/(Rich sex)/If you let that broke nigga fuck, we tellin'(Rich sex)/If you let that broke nigga fuck, we tellin’/(Rich sex)/If you let that broke nigga fuck, we tellin’

(Rich sex),” raps Barbz on the hook.

Minaj’s fourth studio album, Queen, will be released Aug. 10, and is jumpstarted by singles “Rich Sex,” “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” Minaj also teased her upcoming single with Ariana Grande on Instagram, which is slated for a release later this week.

*Cam’Ron voice* A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT

The ‘NickiHendrixx Tour’ commences Sept. 21, 2018, in Baltimore, MD and conclude the following year on Mar. 11, 2019, in Geneva. Cop your tickers here.

Stream Rich Sex below.

