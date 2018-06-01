Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s working relationship has come a long way since the Barb revealed she had to convince Ye to keep “Monster” on his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

On Thursday night (May 31), West welcomed an immense group of journalists and celebrities to experience the reportedly titled ye album ahead of its Friday release (June 1). With Twitter reports pouring in throughout the night that shared the who’s who on the project (Kid Cudi, Charlie Wilson, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and more) it was the voice of another fellow rapper that caught the attention of the masses.

Nearing ye’s end, Minaj’s voice was heard through a voicemail message. After waiting to interpret the full scope of the recording, it was determined that the Queens native received a writing credit for penning a bar on a song titled “Violent Crimes.” The lyric also references one of her most recognizable verses on “Monster.”

“I’m saying it like… I want a daughter like Nicki, Aw man, I promise/Imma turn her to a monster/But no menages,” the audio plays. “Violent Crimes” also features Def Loaf and Ty Dolla $ign, Genius reports. The last time Minaj and West collaborated was for the former’s “Blazin” in 2010.

“I’m saying it like, ‘I want a daughter like Nicki/Aw man, I promise/I’ma turn her to a monster, but no ménages (Minajs)” – Nicki wrote one of Kanye’s lines and she got credit through her voicemail to him — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 1, 2018

Nicki Minaj voicemail on Kanye’s Album. I’m honestly shook.😩🔥 pic.twitter.com/vwhxqdzJIV — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) June 1, 2018

Nicki Minaj wrote a verse for Kanye for his new album #Ye and has a voicemail interlude on his album . — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 1, 2018

While West has unleashed his 7-track album, Minaj is counting down the days to Queen (Aug. 10). The forthcoming soundscape follows the certified gold status of “Chun-Li” and the announcement of a documentary highlighting Queen’s process.

Stream ye below.