Premiere: “Of Course” Derek Minor & Byron Juane Have Food For The Soul
Entrepreneur, rapper and producer Derek Minor continues to stay zeroed in on celestial issues. Today (June 22), armed with passion and a forward spirit, Minor gave VIBE.com permission to premiere the brand new visuals to his lyrical spiritual, “Of Course.”
Here, Minor and Byron Juane find themselves in a junkyard, surrounded by burning barrels as they offer encouragement, and offer moral instructions.
“Of Course” is a song is to let us know that we’re gonna be alright,” Minor said to VIBE via e-mail. “As long as God got us, everything is good. I knew when I made the song that the video needed to be gritty. I knew Patrick Tohill would be great for it. It’s also a blessing to expose the world to one of the most talented artists in the world, Byron Juane.”
Minor jumpstarted his career back in 2008 with his freshman debut, The Blackout. Since then, the energized wordsmith has racked up accolades such as GMA Dove Award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year for his Minorville effort, which also debuted at No. 6 on ‘Billboard’s Top Rap Albums’ chart. Minor also snatched a Grammy for his production contributions for Lecrae’s Gravity project.
“Of Course” will be featured on the 33-year-old’s forthcoming effort titled, The Trap
Watch the video above and stream Minor’s latest effort Your Soul Must Fly below.