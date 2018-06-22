Entrepreneur, rapper and producer Derek Minor continues to stay zeroed in on celestial issues. Today (June 22), armed with passion and a forward spirit, Minor gave VIBE.com permission to premiere the brand new visuals to his lyrical spiritual, “Of Course.”

Here, Minor and Byron Juane find themselves in a junkyard, surrounded by burning barrels as they offer encouragement, and offer moral instructions.

“Of Course” is a song is to let us know that we’re gonna be alright,” Minor said to VIBE via e-mail. “As long as God got us, everything is good. I knew when I made the song that the video needed to be gritty. I knew Patrick Tohill would be great for it. It’s also a blessing to expose the world to one of the most talented artists in the world, Byron Juane.”​

Minor jumpstarted his career back in 2008 with his freshman debut, The Blackout. Since then, the energized wordsmith has racked up accolades such as GMA Dove Award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year for his Minorville effort, which also debuted at No. 6 on ‘Billboard’s Top Rap Albums’ chart. Minor also snatched a Grammy for his production contributions for Lecrae’s Gravity project.

“Of Course” will be featured on the 33-year-old’s forthcoming effort titled, The Trap

Watch the video above and stream Minor’s latest effort Your Soul Must Fly below.