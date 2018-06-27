An East Pittsburgh officer was charged Wednesday (June 27) in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose. Court records show Officer Michael Rosfeld faces criminal homicide charge for the June 19 murder.

It’s unclear how serious the charges against Rosfeld are. In the state of Pennsylvania, criminal homicide includes murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter, which is classified as a misdemeanor.

“This is a small stride toward justice but we have a very long road ahead,” Rose’s family lawyer tweeted.

On June 19, Rosfeld shot the teen three times as he was fled a pulled over car during a traffic stop. According to Allegheny County police, Antwon was on the passenger side of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shootout in North Braddock. The 30-year-old cop stopped the car, before Antwon and another passenger was said to have “bolted” from the car.

The driver was questioned and then released. Another occupant, a juvenile, was questioned and charged with the shooting in North Braddock. Rosfeld was sworn into the East Pittsburgh police force mere hours before the shooting. Antwon’s death ignited protest and continued conversation about white police officers shooting and killing unarmed black people.

At this time, Rosfeld has not obtained legal representation or asked for a public defender. His bail was reportedly set at $250,00.