Orlando Brown Sports Raven-Symoné Tattoo In New Mugshot

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown has been embroiled in many run-ins with the law since his time on That’s So Raven came to an end. This time around, Brown was arrested for possession of narcotics, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the former Family Matters actor was cuffed on Monday afternoon (Jun. 4), after law enforcement witnessed him going “in and out” of a motel in an area with a high rate of drug use and prostitution. When approached by police, a bag of meth and a pipe were discovered on Brown, and he was cuffed after officers “discovered a warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated domestic violence case.” According to the site, he is still locked up.

In his mugshot, a new tattoo of his former co-star Raven-Symoné was on prominent display. The ink, which he reportedly flaunted on social media last week, is on his neck and chest. He has not been shy about his feelings towards Symoné in recent years. He’s recounted alleged sexual experiences with his former co-star, and also seemingly threatened her for doing a spinoff of their beloved early-2000s show without him.

“I’m coming to see you and we’re gonna end this like real world adults, I’m not trying to play no more games. I’m just saying, be real, be family, and that’s it,” he said in an Instagram video.