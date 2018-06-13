Buzzing off his recent freedom from Cash Money Records and the subsequent celebration of Tha Carter III’s 10-year anniversary, Lil Wayne will continue his victory lap at this year’s Panorama Festival in NYC.

On Monday (June 11th) organizers of the event posted on the official PanoramaNYC instagram account revealing Lil Wayne’s addition to Saturday’s set which already includes Janet Jackson, SZA, and Gucci Mane among others.

The last minute addition of Wayne to the already impressive lineup is done in lieu of Cardi B’s withdrawal from the festival, as she announced the cancellation of her summer tour dates due to her pregnancy.

While Wayne and Cardi may not seem interchangeable in terms of their fan bases, old heads and new rap fans alike are sure to enjoy the performance from this rap mogul. Wayne is charged up and ready to revive his crown, as proven by his Summer Jam 2018 set.

Whether fans will get the chance to hear new tracks (Tha Carter V, anyone?) or old anthems, only time will tell. Still, legends will be legends and we are more than ready to kick back and enjoy the show.

The three-day event is set to take place July 27-29 on Randall’s Island.

Lighters up Weezy fans, Mr. Carter is back.