Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, posted a touching tribute to her grandfather Joe Jackson, who died early this morning at 89 from pancreatic cancer.

The 20-year-old actress and model posted a series of photos to her Instagram page to memorialize the Jackson family patriarch. In one photo, she’s holding his frail hand. In others, a healthier Mr. Jackson is pictured; one features his widow, Katherine.

“RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson,” Paris wrote on Wednesday (Jun. 27). “Spending those last few moments with you were everything…everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you.”

Paris continued her caption detailing some of her favorite moments with her grandfather, such as quoting advice he gave her when she was a young girl, telling him jokes, and reminiscing about the stories her father Michael told her about him.

“You are the strongest man I know,” she continued. “Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments.”

“…My great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”