Alison Ettel, the woman who the Internet dubbed “Permit Patty” has resigned from her CEO role at TreatWell, a cannabis company for humans and animals.

“It is Ms. Ettel’s belief that TreatWell, its employees and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment,” company spokeswoman Cynthia Gonzalez said.

According to CBS News in California, at least three Bay Area dispensaries that sold TreatWell are no longer carrying the brand after a video of Ettel calling the cops on Jordyn Rodgers- an eight-year-old who was selling water- went viral. Rodgers, a black girl, was trying to raise money to go to Disneyland.

The woman claimed that she was “illegally selling water without a permit.” Ettel said she was calling the cops because the child was “yelling,” and there was no racial motivation for the phone call. However, the Internet seems to think otherwise.

When interviewed by CNN, “Permit Patty” said “It has tarnished my name, but also [TreatWell’s] name…They are actually going out there and bullying people, and telling people to pull our things off the shelf and to boycott, even if they are not even customers at that location. They are getting harassed.”