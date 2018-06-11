Playboi Carti is fresh off the release of his debut album, Die Lit. If you haven’t listened to Die Lit yet, you’re missing out because Carti’s freshman rollout is dumb fun. Today (June 11), Carti released the brand new music visuals to “R.I.P.,” and the video is just as hype as the album.

Here, the Atlanta native performs in the middle of a wild mosh-pit for the duration of the video treatment, which is three minutes long.

Die Lit, released May 11, debuted at No. 3 on the ‘Billboard 200′ with 61K equivalent album units sold within the first week.The rapper formerly known as Sir Cartier began attracting attention in 2015 with singles “Broke Boi,” and “Fetti” featuring Maxo Kream and Da$h. Initially, the 21-year-old rapper was singed to Father’s Awful Records. But after some disagreements, Playboi left Awful and inked a deal with A$AP Mob’s label, AWGE/Interscope.

Die Lit, released May 11, debuted at No. 3 on the ‘Billboard 200′ with 61K equivalent album units sold within the first week.

The rapper formerly known as Sir Cartier began attracting attention in 2015 with singles “Broke Boi,” and “Fetti” featuring Maxo Kream and Da$h. Initially, the 21-year-old rapper was singed to Father’s Awful Records. But after some disagreements, Playboi left Awful and inked a deal with A$AP Mob’s label, AWGE/Interscope.

In related Playboi Carti news, the AWGE signee cancelled his Austrialian tour due to personal reasons. Hopefully, he re-schedules as well as embark on a North American tour.

Watch the video above.