The men responsible for the brutal machete murder of a 15-year-old Bronx teen are now in police custody. According to reports, the NYPD arrested five men who were seen on surveillance footage dragging Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz outside of a bodega before stabbing him repeatedly.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, is set to be arraigned and face several federal charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault Monday (June 25.) Sunday evening, another man involved in the vile killing was found in Patterson, New Jersey and arrested.

“Thank God they caught him,” Junior’s mother, Leandra Feliz said. “They have to pay — what they did to my son. My son was innocent.”

INTERIM UPDATE: We have made arrests regarding the murder of 15-yr-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz. Confirmed details to follow. This is still an active investigation. Your tips have been invaluable! Please keep them coming. 800-577-TIPS.

On Wednesday, June 20, Junior left his home at about 11:30 PM to loan a friend $5. Taking too long, his mother called moments before the attack.

“I called him because I feel like ‘you take too long. I said come on, come on’,” Junior’s mother told CBS2 reporters. “He said ‘oh yeah mommy, it’s okay I give him five dollars, it’s okay I’m coming home’.”

Junior was then attacked by five men believed to be part of the Dominican gang Trinitarios and stabbed the teen several times including in the neck. Authorities say the men attacked Junior in a case of mistaken identity after a video circulating social media showed a teen having sex with a female relative of one of the attackers.

Junior managed to run to Saint Barnabus Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Video of the attack circulated social media and caused an outpouring of sympathy for the victim and empathy for the victim’s relatives. One member of Junior’s family said he received an anonymous apology from a member of the gang admitting Junior wasn’t the intended target.

“They’re just saying it wasn’t for Junior, it was somebody else but they confused them and they said sorry and they apologize and they send their condolences,” the relative said. “But he’s gone. That doesn’t change anything.”