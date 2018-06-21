A Texas teenager who went viral after a cop slammed her to the ground at a pool party in 2015 has reportedly won the court settlement pertaining to the incident.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the plaintiffs and their attorneys were rewarded $184,850, with $148,850 being rewarded to Dajerria Becton, who was 15 at the time. Benton and her family sued the city of McKinley, TX and the police department for $5 million after she was wrestled and held down by former officer Eric Casebolt, who resigned from his position. They argued that Casebolt used excessive force in the situation.

“While the events precipitating this case are regrettable,” a statement from the city read. “The City of McKinney and the McKinney Police Department would like to express their thanks to the community for its commitment to inclusiveness, order, and unity. “

The video that made the rounds three years ago featured Casebolt digging his knees into Becton’s back and holding her down while trying to break up a pool party. According to reports, he and dozens of other officers were responding to 9-1-1 disturbance calls while the party was occurring. There were reportedly 100 students at the party celebrating the end of the school year.