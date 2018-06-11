Prince’s memory continues to live on through music thanks to this Minneapolis school. According to WCCO-TV, the Anwatin Middle School in Prince’s hometown will establish a “music room” dedicated to the “Purple Rain” singer. Prince died from an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016, sending shockwaves throughout the music industry and within those who felt a connection to his music.

Close friend/collaborator Andre Cymone and Prince’s ex-wife Manuela Testolini made the feat happen through the In A Perfect World Foundation. The room will be fully-equipped with instruments like guitars, keyboards and more.

“He wanted to impact the community and he did for so long. We don’t want there to be a hole in that space,” Testolini said. “We want to make sure that is continuing as much as Andre said, as much as the music is continued, the impact has to continue and he was an activist, he was a revolutionary, he was a philanthropist. We want to make sure that is elevated and kept at the front.”

Cymone shared that he grew up near the school and that Prince is probably smiling down on this gesture. “I mean, it’s great to go play his music and to do all of that and that’s wonderful and it’s a beautiful thing for his musical legacy, but I think the extension to that is to give back to kids,” he said. WCCO-TV also notes that the school’s music teacher, Edward Barlow, played a significant role in receiving this new program; he built the music outlet from the ground up.