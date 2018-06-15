G.O.O.D Music has been having a great 2018, and it seems like there aren’t any signs of slowing down.

Pusha T joined British indie rock group Alt-J during their recent performance of “In Cold Blood” on The Late Show With Steven Colbert. The rendition the artists performed was dubbed the “Twin Shadow Version.”

Alt-J starts off the set, which is heard on their 2017 LP, Relaxer. Near the end of the performance, the DAYTONA rapper closes it off. The group is no stranger to revamping the track for live renditions; according to Rolling Stone, Alt-J did a rendition of “In Cold Blood” with Questlove on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Pusha T has been having a whirlwind few weeks. After the release of his Kanye West-produced album, he became involved in a diss record battle with Drake. Many dubbed the rapper the winner of the battle after his scathing track “The Story Of Adidon,” and he officially declared the beef dead last week.

“I don’t know what was lost or what was gained,” he told Vanity Fair. He will continue to focus his energy “back on the music,” and that his main concern is “just feeding [his] base.”

“That’s the most important thing to me at all times,” he divulged.