Rap beef can be expensive, and it looks like the lyrical battle between Pusha T and Drake is racking up quite a tab. King Pusha claimed on Twitter Thursday (May 31) that Drake spent $100,000 to dig up dirt on him that doesn’t actually exist.

“You got a 100K floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist,” Pusha tweeted along with the hashtag #ImUpset, taking a shot at Drizzy’s new single.

If there’s one major takeaway from “The Story of Adidon” it’s that Pusha not only knows how to investigate, he’s masterful at spilling tea.

As for Drake, the clock is definitely ticking on a rebuttal, though it’s unclear if he can bounce back from the blackface photoshoot that Pusha used as the cover art to his diss record. The polarizing images, snapped by Canadian photographer David Leyes in 2007, featured Drake in full minstrel-era black face paint and red lips.

The photos stirred up so much controversy, Drake released a statement explaining that his intention was to show “how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

But Pusha doesn’t believe Drake’s explanation, which he addressed during a radio interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood Thursday morning.

“You don’t stand for nothing, you don’t say nothing about nothing,” he said of Drake, while questioning how the Toronto native could’ve been “so passionate” back when he posed for the photos, but doesn’t currently use his platform to shed light on black issues.