The war is officially over. After proclaiming himself the victor, Pusha T has reportedly declared that his feud with Drake is finished. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the DAYTONA artist spoke on his beef with Drizzy and what life after the war looks like.

“These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over,” Pusha explained. “It’s all over with.”

While the rapper seemed to be gloating about his victory after Drake failed to respond to his single “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha suggested that he is unsure of what he received from the record’s success. “I don’t know what was lost or what was gained,” he added. Now, the rapper admitted that he’s focusing his energy back on the music, saying that he is “ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that’s it. That’s the most important thing to me at all times.”

Pusha T’s peace offering comes just days after J. Prince spoke on the reported rap beef, claiming that he ultimately ended the feud after calling Drake and telling him not to respond. “We’re going to put this to bed because we can’t get into the pigpen with pigs,” he he said during an interview with DTLR Radio in June 2018. “Because pigs turn into hogs and hogs get slaughtered.” Kanye West also stepped in to say the feud had died on Twitter, suggesting lines had been crossed.

Sorry folks. It looks like it’s back to your regularly programmed channeling.