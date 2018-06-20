Pusha T’s “If You Know You Know” video has finally made it to Youtube, after only being available on Spotify.

In the visuals, a red-tinted Pusha raps his verses in the midst of red fog and static, with grainy dash-cam footage showing cops growing nervous in the presence of King Push. However, that does not stop police from drawing guns on the cocaine god.

Pusha T’s life has been eventful over the past few months. For years, El Ron Hubbard and Drake have been throwing shots at each other. With the recent lyrical punches thrown, beginning with Pusha’s “Infrared,” followed by Drake’s response, “Dumpy.” Then, King Push released the scorching “The Story of Adidion,” in which he unearthed old pictures of Drake wearing blackface, forcing Drizzy to release a press statement as opposed to a diss-track.

But war of words between Pusha and the 6 God was fun while it lasted. The war is officially over. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pusha T said the battle was over. “These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over,” Pusha explained. “It’s all over with,” Pusha said.

Watch the video for “If You Know You Know” above.