It’s safe to say this year showcased the Migos in rare form, especially for one of its frontmen, Quavo. The “Stir Fry” rapper has whipped up several hooks-turned-hits for not only his rap group, but also other artists as a guest feature, including Post Malone, Drake, and DJ Khaled. Even recently, Quavo and the Migos recorded a demo for Beyonce and JAY-Z’s high-octane track “Apesh*t,” further proving the group’s unshakable stance within the industry.

To cap off a successful half-year so far, the 31st annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards honored Quavo with the Songwriter of the Year trophy (June 21). The event highlights the music business’ top songwriters and producers. Other winners of the night included 2 Chainz, PNB Rock, and the Migos who took home the Vanguard Award.

Cardi B also won an ASCAP award for her highly-infectious song, “Bodak Yellow.” The J. White-produced melody, which swiftly hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was featured on her victorious debut album, Invasion of Privacy. While she couldn’t attend the event due to her pregnancy, her fiancé Offset accepted the award on her behalf.

When @OffsetYRN picks up his girl @iamcardib’s #ASCAPUrban award for “Bodak Yellow” for her! So sweet 😍 (Wish you could have been here, Cardi) pic.twitter.com/r0UvYuDB7E — ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 22, 2018

Another rapper that celebrated his victory is 2 Chainz. The “Proud” artist shared his elation on Instagram, showing off the plaques that’ll find a cozy spot in his home soon. He took home accolades for his two melodies, “It’s A Vibe” and “Good Drank,” plus an ASCAP honor for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” tune. Xscape was also presented with the Golden Note Award by Jermaine Dupri. The quartet became the first group to sign to Dupri’s So So Def label, which celebrates 25 years of business this year.