After five solo albums, and a career that spans longer than a decade, R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran crooner has a new album in the works and new single, “Don’t Come Easy,” that’s making respectable rounds on radio stations.

Today (June 27), the 43-year-old crooner is teaming with VIBE to premiere the brand new visual for “Don’t Come Easy.”

“The inspiration behind the video was to a paint a picture of a man/woman’s desire to give unconditional love,” said DeVaughn via e-mail. “The lyrics and the vibe of the song were also direct inspirations. We wanted a grown and sexy feel that can reach adult contemporary as well as millennials.”

The song will be included on DeVaughn’s upcoming, not-yet-titled, album. When asked if he’s learned anything new about himself while working on his new project, DeVaughn said he’s learning to be more strategic.

“I am more concerned that the music, message, image and the team align properly,” DeVaughn said. “They are all critical to the success of a singer or album. I have a more strategic approach. Lastly, I learned how important balancing each hat I wear as a recording artist and father.”

Watch the Christopher Scholar-directed music video above.