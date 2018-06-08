In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, Spotify commissioned a bunch of rappers to recreate the album’s cover. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, YG, Chance the Rapper, Young M.A., French Montana, and Tyga, are just some of the artist who replaced Tunechi’s adorable childhood photo with one of their own.

The images from the Spotify ads went up this week, along with a quote from each respective artist about how the album inspired them.

New @Spotify OOH ads timed to the 10th anniversary of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III. They recreated the album art with childhood pics of Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert, etc. – next to their quotes about how the album inspired them. pic.twitter.com/2Cxf8bAW31 — Tim Nudd (@nudd) June 8, 2018

“When I heard Tha Carter III, I knew Wayne was the greatest rapper alive,” Uzi shared with Spotify, while Quavo shouted out the New Orleans rapper for inspiring the creation of Migos. “Lil Wayne is a hell of an artist,” Quavo said.“Him and Hot Boys inspired me in many ways. Hot Boys influenced us to be a group.”

Khalifa called Wayne one of the “most influential rappers” and explained how Tha Carter III “changed” the music game. “All the production and lyrics on here are on point and this was the soundtrack to life when it came out,” he said.

Chance the Rapper pointed out that Wayne “remade the whole Carter III after it got stolen and leaked.” The Chicago native said that both versions are his “favorite album.”

Tha Carter III was released on June 10, 2008, marking a career-defining era for the Young Money boss. The triple platinum Grammy-winning album sold a million copies in its first week, and spawned hit singles like “A Milli,” and “Lollipop.”

Weezy will celebrate the album’s 10-year anniversary at the Lil Weezyana Fest on August 25.

Check below for photo tributes to Tha Carter III courtesy of Rap Cavier.