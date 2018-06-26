Rashida Jones has teamed up Donald Glover for powerful statement in support of the Time’s Up movement. Jones reportedly directed an animated PSA, featuring Glover’s narration about sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

The PSA, which was released on BuzzFeed, delves into the conversation about different forms of workplace harassment, including unwanted touching and inappropriate comments made about a coworker’s appearance. It also addresses the potentially harmful aspect of dating someone in the office.

The clip concludes with a message reminding anyone who has heard or seen any examples of harassment to not stay silent. “It’s like a Ouija board,” Glover said. “If you’re not pushing and pulling, then the people who are pushing and pulling get to make the rules.”

Jones closed by directing viewers to a website with more information. “If you’re still confused, please check out our website: www.DontPullYourDickOutAtWork.obviously.”

Jones has been a strong advocate of the Time’s Up movement. In a statement to BuzzFeed, the actress, director, and producer said: “There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-color at work to an actual assault.” “I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two,” she added. “So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

Watch the Jones-directed PSA with Blue Seat Studios above.