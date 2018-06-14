Live from Sónar Barcelona, one of the world’s most renewed music festivals, Red Bull Radio’s feature show Peak Time will speak with engineer, producer, collaborator and psychologist Susan Rodgers today (June 14) at 12 p.m. EST.

Rodgers has collaborated on some of the most influential projects that paved the way for music in her 30-plus-year career. Some of her most exciting projects have included her working closely with Prince, as she engineered albums such as Sign ‘o the Times, Around the World in a Day and Purple Rain. Rodgers has also produced for David Byrne, Tricky and Barenaked Ladies; and has earned a PhD in psychology, specializing in psychoacoustics and music cognition.

Currently, Susan lectures and leads research that focuses on auditory memory, the perception of musical signals, auditory development and how the brain interacts with music at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The host of Peak Time, Vivian Host will spend the first hour of the show with Sónar artists and Malaysian songwriter the Venopian Solitude before spending some time with Susan.

Peak Time, one of Red Bull Radio’s hottest daily shows, works to keep listeners up to date on the hottest new music, the best artist interviews and breaking news, every day. Previous Peak Time features have included Erykah Badu and Joi, City Girls, wifisfuneral.

Listen to today’s interview below.