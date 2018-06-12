During the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the topic was all about sex and pleasure. Willow Smith revealed that her introduction to sex was to accidentally walking in on her parents during a trip to Aspen.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” the 17-year-old said to her horrified mother, who asked when it happened.

“It was in Utah…not Utah. Aspen,” Willow recollected. “I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?’” She explained that she did not see everything because she thought she “overstepped a boundary.”

“The room, it was dark. You know what I’m saying? It was silhouetted,” she said.

Pinkett Smith, who was joined by her daughter, her mother Adrienne Canfield-Jones and Willow’s best friend, also noted that she knew exactly when her son Jaden and stepson Trey lost their virginity, and had a talk with them about the topic. She also discussed that she had an “addiction” to self-pleasuring, which is something she learned about through her grandmother at the young age of nine.

“Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point,” she said. “Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men…And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’”

Watch the latest episode of Red Table Talk below.