Philadelphia singer-songwriter Res took to Twitter Friday (June 1) to accuse former group mate and label head Talib Kweli of not releasing her music, as well as a plethora of unsavory things ranging from not paying her for shows and even making a pass at her.

Res, who formed the group Idle Worship with Kweli in 2009, and signed to his Javotti label in 2013, began her Twitter rant by alleging he’s refused to respond to her emails or release the 12 songs she handed in for her album. The 40-year-old soul singer said Kweli’s practices are no different than the major labels, and accused Kweli of wanting 100% control of her image and marketing.

The more damming accusations came when Res tweeted the real reason her music hasn’t seen the light of day is because while on a business trip, Kweli tried to kiss her and she rebuffed him.

Let’s talk the truth my brother @TalibKweli tell the world how you treat women you work with shall we discuss your approach to a good work environment I have emails like you do KING 😐 @HipHopDX @WendyWilliams @Bossip @CNN — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

this can be worked out without you suing https://t.co/7tVkaUJxAK could pick up the phone or meet with me in person but to slap a lawsuit and try to get money from me is embarrassing. We have been associates for too long for you to refuse a phone call @TalibKweli NO MORE LIES — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

I signed to Javotti to release music not to be ignored cuz i didnt agree to do every single thing the exact way you wanted it. With extras COMPROMISING Is key in all relationship.But you went to far @TalibKweli — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

I tried to be humble but you letting a kiss that you didn’t get @TalibKweli keep my career on hold and I dare you to say I’m not telling the truth you know Gmail https://t.co/02ohGszzCW wasn’t you married then 🤔I’ll wait — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

See if you can’t sleep with your female artist you leave them in the dust @TalibKweli well I wouldn’t say all huh King @Bossip @djvlad — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

We both have the email of you apologizing for making a pass at me @TalibKweli when we was on a trip to make music how is this in the contract why do I have to Kiss you to be out my contract — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

Res then accused Kweli of trying to sleep with many female artists and alleged when they denied his passes, he denied them an opportunity in the music industry.

Jesus do you know how many women you tried to have sex with to put them on and they said NO and were are they now @TalibKweli let’s talk i been silent for four years I shall not be bullied no more keep the music I still have my voice — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

When Kweli accused Res of growing angry that she was no longer on the bankroll, Res alleged Kweli doesn’t have much of a bankroll himself.

Gravy train? Try again.u dont owe a home. U rent in brooklyn and have a roomate. https://t.co/Pv4bfIHqeI — RES (@the1res) June 1, 2018

Res ended her Twitter rant by blocking Kweli.