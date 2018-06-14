Rev Run is back and in a big way. One month shy of the 12-year anniversary since the series finale of the MTV reality show Run’s House, Netflix teamed up with the hip-hop legend and his wife, Justine Simmons, to announce the new Netflix original series All About the Washingtons. The show is set to air later this summer (Aug. 10).

Similar to the six-season series, the scripted comedy will follow the lives of fictional characters Joey Washington (portrayed by the Run DMC star) and his wife Justine Washington (portrayed by Justine Simmons) in their daily pursuit of raising their kids (portrayed by Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley) in a familial way.

The pilot episode will focus on Joey’s retirement from hip-hop, which shifts his focus from being rap royalty to being a stay-at-home dad. In the meantime, his wife, Justine, finally has a chance to pursue a career of her own.

Who’s ready for some wisdom-filled bubble-bath talks to bring us back? Run, Justine Simmons, and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Products will be included in the production process, alongside the executive producers Bronson, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank from Amblin Television, and show runner Andrew Reich.

Watch the teaser below.